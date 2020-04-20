In a distressing piece of news, the father of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Anand Singh Bisht, passed away on Monday. Bisht was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, and his condition was said to be critical. As per reports, he was suffering from kidney and liver-related problems. The solemn news was confirmed by State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi.

A report in Live Hindustan said Adityanath's father underwent dialysis on Sunday and was shifted to an ICU ward later. His health didn't improve and he was put on a ventilator last evening. Bisht, who was a forest ranger, was also admitted to a Dehradun hospital a few months ago after suffering from severe dehydration. Awasthi revealed he passed away at 10:44 am.

After retiring as a forest ranger in 1991, Bisht lived at his ancestral village in Yamkeshwar in Uttarakhand. The 89-year-old was airlifted from Himalayan Hospital in Jollygrant in Pauri-Garhwal district and brought to the premier medical facility in the national capital. At AIIMS, a team led by Dr. Vineet Ahuja of the gastro department was treating him.

After the news surfaced, BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia offered his condolences. In a tweet posted in Hindi, he wrote, "I hope his soul rests in peace and the family gets through this hour of grief." Among others who offered condolences were Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav (who was also Adityanath's predecessor) and Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Priyanka hoped the family remains strong during these times.

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी के पिता श्री आनंद सिंह बिष्ट जी के निधन पर मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं।



ईश्वर इस दुख की घड़ी में परिजनों को कष्ट सहने का साहस दे।



भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि।

Around the time that his father passed away, Adityanath held a review meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees formed to tackle coronavirus. Across the state, 1,084 people have been infected with the deadly virus and 17 have died.

