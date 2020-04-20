A team of health workers and police personnel were attacked in West Bengaluru last evening when they had gone to quarantine dozens of people who had come in contact with three coronavirus patients. As the despicable attack sparked outrage, police swung to action and arrested a total of 59 people. At least four FIRs have been registered under relevant sections of IPC.

Incident 58 people had to be quarantined, most resisted

The incident happened in Padarayanapura, a minority-dominated locality, which is among the 19 wards declared a containment zone. In total, health officials had to take 58 people to a quarantine facility. While the first batch of 15 went seamlessly, the second trip wasn't as easy. The three who tested positive in the area had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi last month.

What happened Mob stopped team from doing its job

The team reached the area around 7 pm when 100-200 people gathered in the area and tried removing the barricades, put up to demarcate the area. Some of them said they should be quarantined as they may have caught the infection too. There were others who demanded the local MLA to arrive and asked why people can't be quarantined at their homes.

Details Officials were assaulted, so were locals who rushed to help

The locals had a skirmish with BBMP officials and ASHA workers. Most of those who lodged a protest were young. To stop the violence from escalating, police cut off the power supply and whisked the officials away. PTI said that some locals who went to rescue the front line workers were also thrashed. The rampage went on for some time.

Police action Over 50 were arrested, most are history sheeters

Four FIRs were registered under IPC sections 353 and 307 and NDMA 352, 324 and 201 at the Jagajeevanram Nagar police station. On the incident, Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Soumendu Mukherjee said a rowdy sheeter named Firoza has also been arrested. "Most of them already have cases in various police stations. Based on the CCTV footage, we have arrested them," he said.

Aftermath Where were you?: Basavaraj Bommai took senior cops to task

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said such an incident will not be tolerated. He visited the area too and pulled up senior officials for not being present. "Where were you? What were you doing when the incident happened? We will demonstrate to the people what is containment zone, what is seal down and what is a police action," he reportedly said.

Reactions Attack was condemned across political lines

The attack was also berated by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his political adversaries Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy. Siddaramaiah tweeted, "Police, doctors and health workers are working hard by putting public safety over their personal health. It is the duty of everyone to co-operate with them." And minority leaders asked state Congress President DK Shivakumar to persuade people to help in COVID-19 battle.

