A group of ministers will be meeting this evening and could discuss the exit plan of lockdown, NDTV said on Tuesday citing sources. The meeting will be chaired by Defense Minister and BJP's senior leader Rajnath Singh. India's lockdown was initially imposed for 21 days on March 25 and was later extended for another 19 days to contain coronavirus' spread. Here's more.

Report Masks are here to stay

A relief from restrictions will only be given in green zones after May 3. The orange and more specifically the red one will remain under scrutiny. Currently, there are no talks about extending the lockdown, but rules pertaining to social distancing and masks will remain. NDTV said masks will remain mandatory for a long time. Further, trains, flights, and inter-state travel will remain banned.

Details People will be allowed to step out, but with curbs

The government could allow people to step out of homes and travel within cities and districts. However, they can't do so without masks. It's unlikely the government will allow big gatherings. Weddings, religious congregations, and other meetings will remain banned. The ministers could also discuss the roadmap for worst-hit cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Indore, and Bengaluru.

Curbs Earlier, government said some curbs will be relaxed

Last week, the government's circular listed that some industries will be allowed from April 20 in non-affected areas to help the battered economy. But some states clarified the restrictions will remain imposed till the lockdown ends. Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government on Sunday said only wheat procurement will be allowed and a call on relaxing curbs will be taken after May 3.

Statement More needs to be done beyond lockdown, said WHO Chief