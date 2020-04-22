On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) revised guidelines as to what's allowed and what's not during the ongoing 40-day lockdown period, imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. According to the new circular, shops for educational books (schools and colleges) and electric fans will be allowed to function till May 3 in areas that are not COVID-19 containment zones. Here's more.

Order Caregivers of senior citizens can move, said revised order

The order was signed by Home Ministry Secretary Ajay Bhalla and it allowed food processing units and caregivers of senior citizens to move during the lockdown. Movement of the general public has been banned to stop the contagious disease from spreading. The government also let inter and intra-state movement of planting materials and honey bee colonies, honey and other beehive products.

Details Prepaid recharge shops can function, said the Centre

Relaxing the strict curbs, the government also let shops for prepaid recharge to work. In urban areas, bread factories, milk processing units and flour mills, were allowed to function. Export or import of pack houses, inspection and treatment facilities for seeds and horticulture produce as well as research units of agriculture and horticulture were also given exemptions in the new list.

Relaxations To get economy on track, some relaxations were given

The first communication from MHA about relaxations was released on April 15, and it was revised on April 16 and 19. Considering the catastrophic effect COVID-19 had on the economy, the government allowed some industries to start functioning. MHA stressed all industries will have to take necessary precautions and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sanitizing the premises is also a must.

Question Is the lockdown helping India? NITI Aayog member says yes

The nationwide restrictions have troubled companies, citizens, and migrant workers alike. As gloom has taken over, a NITI Aayog member has said the curbs are helping India fight the pandemic. Dr. VK Paul said the country managed to flatten the curve and the dip in doubling rate shows that. The doubling rate is expected to become 10 days in the next few days.

Quote Government isn't expecting an abrupt increase in cases