An officer in Bihar was suspended after he issued a pass to a BJP MLA to bring his daughter home from Kota, an incident which left Chief Minister Nitish Kumar embarrassed and invited criticism from the opposition. The officer who was suspended is Annu Kumar, Sub Divisional Officer of Sadar, Nawada district, who gave a pass to BJP's Anil Singh on April 15.

What happened Lockdown rules were tweaked for VIP

The country is in midst of a 40-day lockdown where planes, trains, interstate travel are banned. The idea is to stop coronavirus from spreading but for VIPs, the rule was molded. A day after Kumar gave the pass to Singh, the latter traveled to Kota, Rajasthan, to bring his 17-year-old daughter back home. She was studying for medical exams at the coaching hub.

Aftermath Kumar was guilty of negligence, hence, was suspended

As the incident sparked outrage, Nitish cracked the whip and suspended Kumar. During the suspension period, Kumar will be attached to Divisional Commissioner, Magadh Division. The IAS officer was "guilty of negligence in issuing the pass facilitating inter-state travel, which must not have been issued except in extraordinary circumstances during the lockdown period" the government order underlined. Disciplinary action was also recommended against him.

What he said Was doing my duty as father: Singh

While the officer faced action, the lawmaker wasn't reprimanded. In fact, Singh, in an interview with ANI, went on to say he was doing his duty. He said his daughter was lonely since classes had been suspended and others living in PG had also returned to their respective hometowns. "Others facing similar challenges should follow the same procedure," he said.

Notice Singh's driver was sent a notice too