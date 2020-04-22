In the union territory of Chandigarh, kids' lockers are being used to keep the ashes of deceased persons in cremation grounds. Ashes have been piling up at cremation grounds in the UT as the kin of the deceased cannot visit Haridwar to conduct the last rites during the lockdown. Hence, children's lockers were brought in from sports complexes to store the ashes.

Details 150 ashes piled up at Sector 25 cremation ground

According to The Indian Express, the ashes of 150 people have piled up at the Sector 25 cremation ground. Similarly, the Manimajra cremation ground has accumulated the ashes of up to 100 people. KK Yadav—Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Secretary, Sports—told the publication that 36 lockers have been brought in from the Sector 23 sports complex to store the ashes.

Information Red Cross Sarai also supplied lockers to cremation grounds

Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar said the Red Cross Sarai at PGI has sent eight lockers with the capacity of 64 compartments to the cremation grounds. The lockers will be sanitized once the lockdown is lifted on May 3 and the ashes are immersed.

Quote 'Lockers will be used until lockdown is lifted'

Yadav said, "We are identifying other sports complexes as well from where lockers are being brought. He added, "As sports complexes are shut down at the moment and children are not coming, we thought of using the lockers here. They will be used only till the lockdown and once it is over, they will be placed back at their respective places."

Issues Why were lockers brought in to store ashes?

Earlier, the cremated remains were kept in pots near a peepal tree, a caretaker at one of the cremation grounds told TIE. However, due to stormy weather, the urns were shifted indoors. As they kept accumulating, the chances of getting them mixed up increased. The lockers keep them safe and the key to each compartment is given to the deceased's family.

