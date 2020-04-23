As gloomy times have taken over the entire world, any and every help is appreciated. Abiding by these words, First Lady Savita Kovind, the wife of President Ram Nath Kovind, stitched masks on Wednesday that will be distributed among shelter homes. Mrs. Kovind stitched the masks at Shakti Haat in the President's Estate to do her bit for the fight against COVID-19.

What happened Mrs. Kovind was wearing a mask while stitching them

Wearing a cloth mask herself, Mrs. Kovind was seen working on a sewing machine. The masks will be distributed among some shelter homes that come under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. Earlier, President Kovind had also pledged to donate his one-month salary to PM-CARES to help defeat COVID-19. 681 people have died of the deadly virus in India and over 21,000 are infected.

Twitter Post Leading by example: Smriti Irani

Looking back Earlier, PM Modi covered mouth while addressing the nation

Of late, politicians have been advocating wearing masks all the time. In his last address to the nation, when he announced that the lockdown has been extended till May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opted for Lengyan, a traditional Manipuri scarf, to cover his mouth. The scarf denotes love, dignity, and respect. Later, PM Modi also changed his Twitter image with the masked one.

Details MHA made masks compulsory in public places

After the lockdown was extended on April 14, the Ministry of Home Affairs released a guideline where masks were made compulsory in all public places. Experts have also said covering mouths at all times will bring down the coronavirus transmission. Apart from masks, maintaining a respectable distance from others, especially those showing COVID-19 symptoms, is also suggested.

Impact Masks have helped in reducing infections, shows data

Data shows that masks help in bringing down the infections. According to DailyMail, after Austria made masks compulsory on April 6, it benefited in a huge manner. Earlier, the rate of infections per million was 90 and in the fortnight after the rule was imposed, it dipped to just 10. The same happened with the Czech Republic and Slovakia where infections are low.

Do you know? Deaths due to COVID-19 reached 184,248 globally