23 Apr 2020
Arnab Goswami attacked, two arrested: Know what happened here
Written byShalini Ojha ·
Journalist Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief and founder of Republic TV channel, alleged that he was attacked in Mumbai past midnight yesterday when he was returning home from his workplace with his wife, Samia.
The TV presenter filed a police complaint and this morning, two men were arrested.
Arnab alleged the attackers were affiliated to Congress and he promised to not "bow down".
Arnab slammed Sonia over Palghar lynching, demanded answers
An uproar erupted after Arnab slammed interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi over Palghar lynching.
In the Maharashtra town, a murderous mob of hundreds killed two sadhus and their driver who were traveling to Surat for a funeral.
Maharashtra is ruled by the coalition of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena. In his prime-time show, Arnab criticized Sonia over the violence.
Sonia's Italian roots were attacked, Arnab claimed "she is happy"
In one of the clips, widely shared on social media, Arnab can be seen fuming at Sonia. Attacking her Italian roots, he claimed she must be happy that sadhus were beaten to death in the state, ruled by her party.
Saying she would "send a report" to Italy, Arnab added, "Wahan se wah-wahi milegi. wah beta, wah..bohot acha kiya Sonia Gandhi Antonio Maino."
The clip can be viewed here
Chhattisgarh Congress unit filed a formal complaint against Arnab
Naturally, Congress fumed at Arnab's words. Yesterday, the Chhattisgarh unit of the grand old party filed a formal complaint against the journalist.
"His statements are divisive on the basis of religion. He made defamatory comments on the Congress national president, proof of which is available on YouTube," the letter by Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo and state Congress President Mohan Markam said.
Police was in the process of registering an FIR
"We are in the process of registering the FIR under Sections 153 (a) (promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295 (a) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief)," a cop said.
Complaints were also filed in Maharashtra
Similarly, Maharashtra Youth Congress (YC) President Satyajeet Tambe said he filed a complaint against Arnab in Sangamner.
Tambe also urged Youth Congress workers across all districts to follow the lead. Another complaint was filed against Arnab by Maharashtra's Power Minister Nitin Raut's son Kunal.
On Twitter, the likes of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh condemned Arnab and said his words were demeaning.
Just few meters away from home, Arnab was allegedly attacked
The tensions between Arnab and Congress took an unsavory turn when he was allegedly attacked just 500 meters away from his home.
A report in Republic said Arnab was driving his Toyota Corolla when masked goons on a bike, overtook his car and hurled abuses at him.
In a video, posted late last night, he said they tried breaking his window panes.
Arnab detailed the assault in police complaint
-
"The pillion rider hit right-side driver window several times and after realizing that the car windows were up, the pillion rider removed a liquid bottle from his pocket and threw liquid on the driver's side of the car where I was sitting," his complaint read.
According to Arnab, Congress planned the attack
In a clip, that has gone viral, Arnab also sent a message to Sonia asking her to "Bring it on". He said the entire nation supported him and he won't be threatened.
Accusing Congress of orchestrating the attack, Arnab pointed towards a tweet by party member Alka Lamba, merely three hours after the attack.
Lamba "appreciated" Youth Congress workers in her post.
Arnab's message can be viewed here
Statement
Javadekar condemned attack, said it has no place in democracy
-
The FIR was lodged at NM Joshi Marg Police station under IPC Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).
Condemning the attack on Arnab, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "This is against democracy and it is really ironical that those who preach tolerance have become so intolerant. Therefore we condemn this attempt."