With coronavirus pandemic hurting the economy, the government said on Thursday it was holding installments of Dearness Allowance meant for Central government employees and pensioners. The amount due from January 1, 2020, shall not be paid. The government will also not pay dues from July 1, 2020, to January 1, 2021. The government could save Rs. 27,000 crore till March 2021 with this move.

Details Nearly 50 lakh employees will face the heat

The government will also not pay any arrears for the time between January 1, 2020, to June 31, 2021. Further, the government clarified it will be paying Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief at current rates. Just last month, the Union Cabinet had approved an increase of 4% in DA, bringing it to 21%. This move will affect 49.26 lakh employees and 61.17 lakh pensioners.

Quote Last month, government gave an idea about costs

"The combined impact on exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief (for pensioners) would be Rs. 12,510.04 crore/annum and Rs. 14,595.04 crore in FY 2020-21 (for a period of 14 months from January 2020 to February 2021," the government said earlier.

Twitter Post The order can be read here

Additional instalment of DA for central govt employees and pensioners will not be paid. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/UixMHtjsV9 — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) April 23, 2020

Looking back Earlier, salaries of PM, President was cut; MPLAD suspended

To note, the government revises Dearness Allowance twice a year. The next revision is due in July, but given the current situation, one can't expect much of a relief. This is the first blow to Central government employees due to COVID-19. Earlier, salaries of ministers, Prime Minister, President, and MPs were cut by 30%. MPLAD was also put on hold for two years.

Lockdown India is in the midst of 40-day lockdown