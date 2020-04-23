Doctors and para-medical staff working in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, are fighting multiple battles — they have to treat patients of deadly coronavirus, ensure they aren't infected in the process, and then go back to live in squalid conditions. Upset, the doctors put out videos of the pathetic quarters assigned to them forcing the government to take cognizance. The authorities said issues were addressed.

The health workers are in "active quarantine", which means after discharging duties they can't return homes courtesy the fear of spreading the virus. They were put up in a government school close to the hospital where COVID-19 patients are being treated, a report in NDTV said. But their temporary accommodation reeked of filth. They weren't even served proper food.

The doctors released two videos — one shot at 3 am on Wednesday and another during lunch to shed light on their condition. "It's 3 am. There's no electricity; there are four cots to a single room. This is a five-star class (but) not even fan is working. Let me show you common bathrooms here. The urinals have no pipes," a person purportedly said.

"Look at this food being served for lunch. It is packed in polythene and everything is just bunched together - poori and sabzi. This is for doctors and staff engaged in treating COVID-19 patients," one person said according to the news portal.

In yet another video, one doctor, dressed in protective gear, said beds were put up in large classrooms of schools. "Each room has four beds. This is against the rules of active quarantine. When we complained about choked bathrooms, they brought a mobile toilet," the doctor said. They were given a 20-liter bottle and were told to share.

Apart from the videos, the doctors also wrote a letter to the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. SK Sharma. He visited the place and wasn't satisfied with the arrangements. On his orders, the doctors were shifted to a nearby guest house. "We are also arranging for a live kitchen there so the doctors can get hot cooked food," Dr. Sharma said.

