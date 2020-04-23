While the country is fighting coronavirus through the lockdown, crimes against women and children are continuing abated. In Madhya Pradesh, a six-year-old girl was raped and her eyes gouged out, a report in NDTV said. The minor has severe injuries all over her body and is now undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation and working to find the accused.

What happened Victim was playing when she was picked up

As per the report, the victim was playing with her friends near her home in Damoh. An unknown attacker approached her last evening and the girl was missing since then. She was found this morning in a critical state. Her family took her to Jabalpur, where she is being treated. Some police officers also went with the family.

Quote Questioned suspects, working on leads: Senior cop

On the incident, senior cop Hemant Singh Chauhan said, "She was raped and has severe injuries to her eyes. We have questioned many suspects and we are working on some leads."

Looking back Last week, teen was abducted and raped for three hours

Sadly, this isn't the only rape case to be reported from MP during the lockdown. On April 18, a 17-year-old, who was on her way to a hospital, was picked up in a car and raped for three hours in BHEL Township, Govindpura, Bhopal. The victim was picked up near the gates of JP Hospital around 7:30 pm. She was later dumped near Mayur Park.

Do you know? Car crossed checkpoints, cops didn't ask questions

The accused were identified as 24-year-old Shafiq Khan and his friend Abid. This incident raised serious questions about police conduct as between the hospital and the spot where she was raped, the vehicle must have crossed some checkpoints. A case was registered under POCSO Act.

Details A bank official was raped inside her home