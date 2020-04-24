On Thursday, the death toll due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) surged past 700 in India. Meanwhile, over 23,000 coronavirus infections were reported across India, with Maharashtra clocking over 6,000 cases. Maharashtra notably reported its highest-single day jump with 778 cases even as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) indicated that India had "flattened the curve." Here are more details.

Statistics India's Health Ministry confirms 21,700 cases, 686 deaths

According to the Health Ministry's latest update, by 5 pm on Monday, India had reported a total of 21,700 COVID-19 cases. These included 686 deaths and 16,689 active cases, along with 4,324 cured/discharged patients and one patient who migrated out of India. However, data compiled from official state government statistics showed that India has reported 23,035 cases, including 722 deaths.

Maharashtra Maharashtra records highest single-day jump with 778 new cases

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 778 new cases, bringing the state's total tally to 6,427. The state has also reported 283 deaths, with 14 new fatalities on Thursday. State capital Mumbai alone reported 4,205 cases, including 167 deaths. Meanwhile, Mumbai's Dharavi reported 214 cases, including 13 deaths. Dharavi is Asia's largest slum making it a hot-bed for COVID-19 transmission.

Badly-hit states Gujarat reports 2,600 cases; Delhi infections rise to 2,300

A day after surpassing Delhi's tally, Gujarat remained the second worst-hit state with 2,624 COVID-19 cases, including 112 deaths. Delhi, on the other hand, has reported 2,376 cases, including 50 deaths. Other badly-hit states include: Rajasthan (1,964 cases, including 28 deaths); Madhya Pradesh (1,687 cases, including 83 deaths); Tamil Nadu (1,683 cases, including 20 deaths); and Uttar Pradesh (1,510 cases, including 24 deaths).

Key updates Tripura now 'corona free'; Assam reports fresh case

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb declared the state "corona free" after its second COVID-19 patient tested negative. After a week's lull, Assam detected a fresh COVID-19 case in Bilasipara. This takes the state's tally to 35, excluding the one case from Nagaland that the Union Health Ministry has assigned to Assam. Himachal Pradesh also reported one new COVID-19 case after a five-day pause.

News highlights Outbreak growing at linear rate of 4.5%: Government

The central government on Thursday said that the COVID-19 outbreak is growing linearly at an average rate of 4.5%—not exponentially. ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said, "You can say that we have been able to flatten the curve." President Ram Nath Kovind approved to promulgate The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. The stricter laws meant to protect healthcare professionals have now come into force.

News highlights 60-hour shutdown in Odisha's Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur