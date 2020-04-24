The Tamil Nadu government on Friday placed five cities under complete lockdown in light of the coronavirus outbreak. The cities include Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, and Tiruppur. Tamil Nadu, like the rest of India, is already under lockdown till May 3. However, the special restrictive orders in the five cities will ensure a complete ban on activities, barring a few essential services.

Lockdown Lockdown comes into effect at 6 am on Sunday

As per the government's order, the complete lockdown in the five cities comes into effect at 6 am on April 26 (Sunday). For Salem and Tiruppur, the lockdown will last for three days until it is lifted at 9 pm on Tuesday (April 28). In Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai, the lockdown will be relaxed at 9 pm on Wednesday (April 29).

Restrictions What will remain shut?

According to The News Minute, small vegetable and fruit shops will not be allowed to function under the intensified lockdown. Instead, groceries will be made available to people at their homes via mobile shops. Other shops and supermarkets that were previously allowed will remain shut. Restaurants will only be allowed to take orders over the phone. Take-away will be restricted.

Information What about offices?

IT sector employees will be allowed to work from home, however, no other private or government offices, including the Registrar's office, are allowed to function. Central government offices and banks are allowed to conduct essential work with 33% of employees.

Exemptions What's allowed during the complete lockdown?

Medical services such as hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, ambulances, and hearse services. Essential service departments of the state government (Secretariat, Health and Family Welfare, Police, Electricity, etc). Community kitchens set up by government departments and local bodies. Volunteer organizations helping the needy (with permissions) and caregivers for the elderly, disabled, and the destitute. Wholesale vegetable markets like Koyambedu, pushcarts selling groceries, Amma canteens, and ATMs.

Other details Containment zones to be disinfected twice daily

In containment zones, areas will be disinfected twice daily and the movement of people will be fully restricted. Those violating the lockdown will have their vehicles confiscated and will face strict action. A government source told The News Minute that under the existing lockdown, people continued to venture out under the pretext of shopping for groceries and other essentials.

Outbreak How bad is the outbreak in Tamil Nadu?