The total number of deaths due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 779, while the number of infections crossed 24,400. However, had the lockdown not been imposed, the cases might have crossed a lakh, the government said on Friday, basing its observation on a mathematical model. The government also said that COVID-19 cases are now doubling over a period of 10 days.

Statistics India's Health Ministry confirms 23,452 cases, 723 deaths

According to the Health Ministry's latest update, by 5 pm on Friday, India had reported a total of 23,452 COVID-19 cases. These included 723 deaths and 17,915 active cases, along with 4,813 cured/discharged patients and one patient who migrated out of India. However, data compiled from official state government statistics showed that India has reported 24,439 cases, including 779 deaths.

Worst-hit Here's an overview of India's worst-hit states

Maharashtra reported 394 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its tally to 6,817, including 301 deaths. Gujarat reported 191 new cases, bringing its tally to 2,815, including 127 deaths. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 2,514 cases (53 deaths), Rajasthan reported 2,034 cases (32 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 1,846 cases (92 deaths), Tamil Nadu reported 1,755 cases (22 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 1,621 cases (25 deaths).

Key updates Bihar records biggest spike in cases; 4-month-old dies in Kerala

Bihar saw its biggest spike of 53 cases, taking its tally to 223, including two deaths. A 4-month-old from Malappuram died due to COVID-19 in Kerala's Kozhikode. This is Kerala's third COVID-19 death, excluding the 71-year-old from Puducherry's Mahe who died in Kannur. A Jharkhand COVID-19 bulletin revealed that the state's third deceased patient had tested negative. The state's revised death toll is two.

Information Ahmedabad cases touch 1,821; could reach 8 lakh by May-end

Gujarat's Ahmedabad district saw an uptick of 169 cases, taking its tally to 1,821, including 83 deaths. Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said the number of patients in the city could reach 8 lakh by May 31, if the outbreak continues at its current rate.

News highlights Shops under Shops and Establishment Act exempt from lockdown

The Home Ministry updated its lockdown guidelines to exempt all shops under the Shops and Establishment Act of states and union territories from the lockdown. The exemption does not apply to shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls, and shops in hotspots or containment zones. Tamil Nadu has ordered a complete lockdown in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, and Tiruppur, effective Sunday morning.

News highlights 6-month-old, 2-year-old booked for lockdown violations in Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, the Uttarkashi Police booked a six-month-old and a two-year-old for lockdown violations. Uttarkashi District Magistrate has ordered an inquiry since those under the age of eight cannot be booked under the Juvenile Justice Act. In Maharashtra's Thane district, a 34-year-old man who had stepped out to purchase essentials died after allegedly being assaulted by passers-by for coughing.

News highlights Delhi: Cured asked to donate blood as plasma-therapy shows promise