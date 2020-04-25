In a truly bizarre turn of events, 69 coronavirus patients were made to wait on a footpath outside a government college in Uttar Pradesh's Saifai area on Thursday, reports NDTV. The patients were sent from Agra, some 116 kilometer away. After they spent almost an hour outside the gates of the medical facility, they were let in by the administration. Here's what went down.

What happened Patients were treated poorly in one of the largest hospitals

The irresponsible behavior was displayed by the administration of Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai and local police. The hospital in Safai, Etawah district, is one of the largest in the areas and has a dedicated ward for coronavirus cases. Across UP, 1621 have contracted the fatal infection while 25 died. Several hotspots have been declared to control the contagious disease.

Quote Masked patients waited outside gated hospital

One video showed patients, most of them wearing masks, sitting on the footpath on that day. Another clip showed them picking up water bottles from a sack while two cops, dressed in protective gear, passed instructions. Reportedly, the duo accompanied the group.

Twitter Post You can watch the worrying video here

Truly bizarre story from UP , where a group of 69 #Covid_19 patients , transferred from the west UP city of Agra to a medical college in Saifai , had to wait outside the shut gates of the Saifai hospital for atleast an hr on Thu morning as medical teams scrambled to admit them .. pic.twitter.com/obmJl1JXQm — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) April 25, 2020

Aftermath Later, cop arrived, said team will join patients shortly

As news of the patients' arrival spread, senior cop Chandra Pal Singh, who is also the in-charge of the area, reached the spot to talk to them. Lamenting the series of events, he noted nothing can't be done about it. He added, "Stay here. I am sure a medical team will be here soon and will make a list and take you in."

Quote Singh claimed the patients arrived "suddenly"

"If you run around, then everyone will get it (coronavirus). Do not try and roam around here. There was no information, else lists would have been made. There was no information, you have arrived all of a sudden," he went on.

What he said Vice-chancellor said medical staff shouldn't be berated

And Dr. Raj Kumar, the vice-chancellor of the university that administers the hospital, accepted there was some miscommunication but suggested against blaming the medical staff. Without pinpointing anyone, Kumar said the patients were supposed to arrive on Wednesday. He also revealed that when dozens of patients are getting transferred, an official or a doctor accompanies them with a list of their conditions.

Details Patients were admitted within an hour: Singh