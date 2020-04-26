The total number of cases due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) surged past 26,000 in India on Saturday. Meanwhile, the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 824. Maharashtra recorded its highest single-jump for a second time this week, with 811 new cases. Meanwhile, a Pune institute that partnered with Oxford University said they are aiming to develop the vaccine by October.

Statistics India's Health Ministry confirms 24,942 cases, 779 deaths

According to the Health Ministry's latest update, by 5 pm on Saturday, India had reported a total of 24,942 COVID-19 cases. These included 779 deaths and 18,953 active cases, along with 5,209 cured/discharged patients and one patient who migrated out of India. However, data compiled from official state government statistics showed that India has reported 26,257 cases, including 824 deaths.

Worst-hit Here are India's worst-hit regions

Maharashtra's total tally stands at 7,628 cases, including 323 deaths. Crossing the 3,000-mark, Gujarat reported 3,071 cases, including 133 deaths. In Delhi, the COVID-19 cases rose to 2,625, including 54 deaths. Further, Rajasthan reported 2,083 cases (including 35 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 1,945 cases (including 99 deaths), Tamil Nadu reported 1,821 cases (including 23 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 1,793 cases (including 27 deaths).

Key updates Chandigarh man tests positive; to face action

In Chandigarh, a 30-year-old man tested positive on Saturday. Authorities will initiate criminal proceedings against the man, a government medical college employee, since he had hosted a party at his home recently. A 70-year-old man from Baramulla died on Saturday, becoming Jammu and Kashmir's sixth COVID-19 death. In Maharashtra, Mumbai's Dharavi reported 241 cases, including 14 deaths, till Saturday.

Testing South Korean firm starts manufacturing antibody kits in Gurugram

South Korean firm SD Biosensor has started manufacturing rapid antibody test kits in Gurugram. Official sources told PTI that states/union territories have been asked to hold off on using rapid antibody test kits till their accuracy is rechecked. According to the latest update from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), by 9 am on Saturday, India had tested 5.8 lakh samples for COVID-19.

News highlights Remains of Indians who died abroad can be brought back

Maharashtra has not decided on reopening neighborhood shops, as allowed by a Home Ministry order. Notably, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the lockdown could be extended in Maharashtra's Mumbai and Pune. The Home Ministry said the bodies of Indians who died abroad can be brought back. The Centre on Friday started prepping to repatriate Indians stuck abroad via special flights early next month.

News highlights Gujarat firm develops 'reusable PPEs'