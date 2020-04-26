A civic hospital in North Delhi was closed on Saturday after a nurse tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The nurse reportedly worked at various locations within the campus of the Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). The hospital will now remain sealed until it is sanitized and contact tracing is complete. Here are more details.

Details Definite negligence involved, says NDMC Commissioner

NDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi told PTI the nurse tested positive late-Saturday. Joshi said the nurse had been on duty at Hindu Rao Hospital for the last two weeks. "There appears to be definite negligence at some level," Joshi said, adding that an inquiry will be launched. She added that appropriate arrangements will be made for patients currently admitted to the hospital's gynecology ward.

Information Nurse had fever; still asked to come to work

Senior NDMC officials told Hindustan Times that the nurse had developed a fever about a week ago, however, she was still called for duty. "She met so many doctors and nurses in between at the hospital, all will have to be quarantined," an official said.

Other developments DBC workers tested at Hindu Rao Hospital on Saturday

NDMC officials also told PTI that a Domestic Breeding Checker (DBC) worker's test report was "contradictory," hence, many workers were re-tested at Hindu Rao Hospital on Saturday. Their results are expected on Sunday. On Saturday, the NDMC also issued orders and standard operating procedures to all staff members on how suspected positive cases or quarantined cases are to be looked after.

Information In Delhi, over 100 healthcare workers are coronavirus-positive

Over 100 healthcare workers have tested positive in Delhi. On Saturday, a hospital attendant at Delhi's AIIMS tested positive. Around 60 healthcare workers are quarantined at the hospital, while 25 healthcare workers are quarantined at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, The Indian Express reported.

Outbreak Delhi reports 2,625 cases, 54 deaths