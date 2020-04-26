Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. Modi spoke at length about how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted Indian society and how it has made masks a part of our lives. He said the outbreak has also changed the way we celebrate festivals and urged people to remain vigilant. Here are the highlights.

Masks 'Masks will now symbolize a civilized society'

"COVID-19 has brought several positive changes to the way we work, our lifestyle and our habits," Modi said, "One of the first changes is using masks and keeping our faces covered." He said, "In changing times, due to COVID-19, masks are becoming the new normal." He added that masks will now symbolize a "civilized society" as people's perception towards them shifts.

Negligence Modi warned people against spitting, being negligent

Modi said that the disease has made us more aware of the ill-effects of spitting in public, a bad habit that has plagued Indian society for long. "Better late than never," he said. He also asked people to remain vigilant, maintain social distancing, and warned against acting negligently in overconfidence. He said, "Savdhaani hati, durghatna ghati (ignore caution and tragedy falls)"

Information He promoted yoga and Ayurveda in fight against COVID-19

Modi said India has lost touch with its own history and now follows Western medicine. He asked people to turn to India's ancient culture in the fight against COVID-19, promoting yoga and Ayurveda. He urged the youth to promote these ancient teachings.

Healthcare workers Modi spoke about new law to protect healthcare workers

Modi also spoke about the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance 2020. The ordinance amended the Epidemic Diseases Act to allow stricter punishments against those who harass and assault healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said the law was necessary and healthcare workers have praised it. He also promoted the digital portal covidwarriors.gov.in and asked people to join the fight against COVID-19.

Festivals How pandemic has changed celebration of festivals

Modi said that the pandemic has also changed the way we celebrate festivals. He praised Christians for celebrating Easter in their homes. He wished people on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya and Ramadan. He said Sunday also marks an important day in the life of the first Tirthankara Lord Rishabhdev and the birth anniversary of Lord Basaveshwara.

Other highlights 'Taali, thaali, diyas have kept spirits up'