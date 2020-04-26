DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan have been taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday. The Wadhawan brothers are accused in the Yes Bank-DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited) scam. Earlier this month, the brothers were placed in quarantine for violating the coronavirus lockdown. Here are more details.

Details Arrest procedures are going on, says Deshmukh

Deshmukh tweeted on Sunday, "A CBI team has taken both Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan into custody. Satara Police has given them all required assistance and an escort vehicle with 1+3 guard up to Mumbai on a written request. The arrest procedures are going on." Deshmukh had earlier requested the CBI to take the Wadhawan brothers into custody on Wednesday when their quarantine ended.

Quarantine Wadhawan family quarantined after violating lockdown

Earlier this month, members of the Wadhawan family were quarantined at a government guest house in Panchgani, Satara. They had been apprehended while traveling to their resort in the Mahabaleshwar hill station to "escape" the coronavirus pandemic. The family was traveling at a time when the entire nation has been under lockdown due to the outbreak.

Information Official who allowed travel under inquiry

An inquiry has also been initiated against Home Department Special Principal Secretary Amitabh Gupta for permitting the Wadhawans to travel during the lockdown. Deshmukh said on Sunday the panel probing Gupta will likely submit its report "today or tomorrow."

Case What's the case against the Wadhawan brothers?

Accused in the DHFL-Yes Bank scam case, the Wadhawan brothers had been out on bail. The Enforcement Director is investigating alleged quid-pro-quo between the two entities as the DHFL had taken a Rs. 3,700 crore loan from the stressed Yes Bank. A CBI FIR in the case also names the brothers. The ED is probing them in another case linked to late-gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

Information Duo had been granted protection from arrest till Monday