On Sunday, the death toll due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 879, while the total number of infections crossed 27,800. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the situation in India was improving since many hotspot districts were now moving towards being non-hotspot districts. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned people against acting negligently in complacency. Here are more details.

Statistics India's Health Ministry confirms 26,917 cases, 826 deaths

According to the Health Ministry's latest update, by 5 pm on Sunday, India had reported a total of 26,917 COVID-19 cases. These included 826 deaths and 20,177 active cases, along with 5,913 cured/discharged patients and one patient who migrated out of India. However, data compiled from official state government statistics showed that India has reported 27,857 cases, including 879 deaths.

Worst-hit Maharashtra cases surge past 8,000

The total COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra jumped to 8,068 on Sunday, with 342 deaths. Gujarat's total cases stood at 3,301, including 151 deaths, while Delhi reported 2,918 cases with 54 deaths (same as Saturday). Meanwhile, Rajasthan reported 2,185 cases (including 41 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 2,090 cases (103 deaths), Tamil Nadu reported 1,885 cases (24 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 1,873 cases (30 deaths).

Key updates Doctor dies due to COVID-19 in West Bengal

A 60-year-old government doctor was among the two COVID-19 deaths in Kolkata on Sunday. In Maharashtra, Mumbai's Dharavi reported 275 cases, including 14 deaths, till Sunday. The coronavirus infections in Jharkhand jumped by 15 on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 82. A pregnant woman—who tested positive for COVID-19—died in J&K on Saturday. However, authorities said her death "can't be attributed to COVID."

Quote Maternity hospital's alleged negligence being probed: Anantnag Additional District Magistrate

Anantnag Additional District Magistrate Syed Yasir tweeted, "The unfortunate death of a pregnant woman yesterday at MCH Ang can't be attributed to COVID, though samples taken post her death have reported positive. The alleged negligence on part of maternity hospital is being enquired into!"

News highlights Masks are becoming the new normal: PM Modi

On his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said the fight against COVID-19 was people-driven. He said, in these times, masks are becoming the new normal and people need to remain vigilant. Separately, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "The situation is improving in India as Hot Spot Districts (HSD) are moving towards being Non-Hot Spot Districts (NHSD)."

Information Migrant workers don't need to return home: Centre tells SC

As several states are in talks over allowing the movement of migrant laborers, the Centre told the Supreme Court that they do not need to travel to their native places since theirs as well as their family's needs are being taken care of.

News highlights Tamil Nadu proposes 3-year jail for blocking COVID-19 victims' funeral