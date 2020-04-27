Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a video-conference with Chief Ministers of all states on the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown which is supposed to end on May 3. At the meeting, scheduled to start at 10 am, he will address their concerns on the poor economic condition. This will be the fourth time he will be speaking to state chiefs. Here's more.

Key points Migrant workers, financial aid, testing kits could be discussed

The meeting will be woven around four crucial points — transportation to send migrant workers to their home states; curbs to be lifted from non-hotspot areas, financial aid to help the small businesses; and more testing kits/PPE/ventilators. In COVID-19 containment zones, the restrictions shouldn't be lifted, feel over a dozen states. Due to time constraints, only nine CMs will be allowed to speak today.

Details Social distancing could be the new normal

CMs of Meghalaya, Mizoram, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, and Haryana, will get a chance to speak; while others can send submissions in writing. Almost all states opine that even without a lockdown, large gatherings must be banned, educational centers must remain shut, local transport should be suspended (except when it's used to ferry migrant workers), and social distancing must be maintained.

Meeting Rajiv Gauba held another meeting with state chief secretaries

To note, this bygone weekend, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba interacted with state chief secretaries, where he stressed on the importance of containment, even if restrictions are lifted. "A presentation was made outlining the projected scale of the challenge at hand, especially since the current stringent lockdown cannot possibly go on for an indefinite period given its huge economic cost," an official told IE.

Lockdown Sweeping restrictions might not continue after May 3

Meanwhile, quoting a source, HT said the nationwide lockdown is unlikely to be extended beyond May 3. The Centre has already eased some restrictions, like allowing some shops to open in rural areas. "The priority is now consolidating health gains from the lockdown but also providing relief to three segments — daily wage workers, small businesses, and manufacturing districts," the person said.

States Each state is taking a tailor-cut approach towards the problem

Separately, states are preparing according to their conditions. Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the restrictions will continue in hotspots like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Nagpur. In Madhya Pradesh, 22 hotspot districts won't get relief. "Although the disease hasn't spread to new regions, there were no signs of improvement in the situation in the state particularly in hotspot districts," said Health Minister Narottam Mishra.

States Some states have already asked for financial aid

The government of Uttar Pradesh has banned public gatherings till June and Gujarat hinted at stricter enforcement in hotspots. Some states want financial support too. Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel wants funds to the tune of Rs. 30,000 crore; Punjab's Captain Amarinder Singh also wants money; and West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee wishes past dues to be cleared as well as more testing kits.

Projection The number of cases could cross 2 crore by August