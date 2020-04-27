Today, the Supreme Court will take up a plea pertaining to the movement of migrant workers, who faced the maximum brunt due to the nationwide lockdown — imposed to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus. This comes at a time when some states are arranging transportation to bring their migrant workers home, despite the Centre saying such a move will be detrimental.

Context After lockdown announcement, migrant workers started walking home

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown on May 24, for 21 days, life changed drastically for migrant laborers. With companies closed, they lost their jobs, most of them were asked to evict homes where they stayed, and they didn't have food too. The migrant workers then started walking home, covering thousands of kilometers on foot. Some died on the long journey.

Report MHA says there's no need to move them

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) submitted in the top court that migrant workers shouldn't be moved, considering the health risk. "There is no necessity for migration of workers to shift from place of their occupation to the place of their residence and rush back to their villages," MHA said in its status report. Their needs are being taken care of, MHA assured.

Data MHA gave data to make a case for itself

MHA said 37,978 relief camps have been set up by states and Union Territories, where 14.3 lakh are being sheltered. Further, nearly 1.34 crore people are being fed through 26,225 food camps, MHA added. The ministry also revealed that 16.5 lakh workers were provided with housing facilities by their employers. The Centre, states, and NGOs are also working together on this, the ministry added.

Quote MHA reminded the country is facing unprecedented crisis

"The country is dealing with an unprecedented situation and any lapse at any end by anyone may result in loss of precious human lives. This is a question of general public importance and any movement being permitted would cause a serious health hazard," MHA said.

States Some states are making arrangements to bring migrant workers home

A short while ago, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee put out a tweet saying her government will bring back migrant workers. "Government of West Bengal will initiate every possible help to people of Bengal stuck in different parts of the country due to lockdown, in returning home," she tweeted. Earlier, states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh assured to arrange transportation for workers.

Quote Meanwhile, Gadkari feels there shouldn't be any lapses