In a shameful incident, an irate mob attacked Mumbai Police on Sunday in the densely-populated slum of Shivaji Nagar in Govandi, a report in HT said. The cops were dispersing a group, which had gathered on the road, defying lockdown norms. Four have been detained. Notably, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state due to coronavirus, and Mumbai too has been battered.

What happened A 30-member strong group attacked cops

The incident happened around 6:50 pm after PCR informed that a mob was roaming needlessly. Subsequently, patrolling cops reached the spot to disperse the crowd. "A 30-odd-member strong crowd, including two women, had gathered at the intersection flouting lockdown restrictions," Sudarshan Paithankar, senior inspector at the Shivaji Nagar Police station said, adding that the group shouted slogans and pelted stones at the cops.

Quote A cop barely managed to duck the grievous attack

"A man from the crowd attacked a police inspector with an iron rod. Though he managed to deflect the attack aimed at his head, he sustained injuries in his right hand. The mob also damaged the glass panes of a police vehicle," Paithankar added.

Locality The congested locality is a matter of concern

To note, the residents showed irresponsible behavior despite Shivaji Nagar being at a high risk of COVID-19 transmission. The area comes under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's M-East ward. The ward nestles slum areas like Deonar, Govandi, Bainganwadi, Shivaji Nagar, and Cheetah Camp and the Deonar dumping ground; and it's quite congested. Across Maharashtra, the number of COVID-19 patients stands at 8,068.

Deaths Two cops have died of coronavirus in Mumbai

Separately, on Sunday, Mumbai Police informed that 52-year-old Sandip Surve, who was the head constable working with the protection branch, died due to coronavirus. During the lockdown, he traveled to Ballard Pear from his Navi Mumbai home on a bus, covering approximately 30 km. Before Surve, 57-year-old head constable Chandrakant Ganapat Pendrukar died of COVID-19. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Data A number of cops have tested positive for COVID-19