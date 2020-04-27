As one would have expected, coronavirus hotspots will not get any relief even after May 3, the day when the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end. This was hinted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video-conference with all Chief Ministers this morning. This was his fourth meeting with state chiefs on the coronavirus pandemic, the lockdown, and the frail situation of the economy.

Meeting Nine CMs spoke at meeting, four wanted lockdown to remain

Due to time constraints, only nine CMs were given a chance to speak today. Of them, five said the restrictions must be lifted while four contradicted, opining that controlling the spread of COVID-19 is paramount, said reports. India's lockdown started on March 25 for 21 days, but on the last day, it was extended for another 19 days by PM Modi.

Statements Meghalaya isn't taking any risks, will continue with restrictions

Notably, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said he will continue the lockdown after May 3 and informed that inter-state and inter-district movement will be restricted. Only essential services will be allowed to function. His Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga assured the state was following the lockdown religiously. And Uttarakhand's CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said some economic activities must be allowed in a calculated manner.

Economy Economy is in good shape, assured PM Modi

Meanwhile, PM Modi assured the states that the country's economy is in a good shape and told there was no need to worry. Ironically though, the lockdown has brought businesses to a standstill, hundreds of workers have lost their jobs, and even the established companies are staring towards oblivion. To provide relief, the government has allowed some shops to open last week.

What he said COVID-19 patients aren't criminals, shouldn't be treated as one: PM

Further, PM Modi said people who have contracted the infection shouldn't be seen as "criminals". He went as far as saying that if there is a spike in cases, states won't be held "guilty". Underlining that focusing on financial aspect was as important as saving lives, PM Modi reportedly said, "We have to strengthen economic activities... (and) increase our strength to combat the virus."

Statement Timely steps helped but threat is far from over: PM

PM Modi said the lockdown yielded results and due to timely measures, India saved thousands of lives. Noting that India's situation was the same as several other countries in March, he suggested against letting the guard down. The danger is far from over, he underscored. The impact of COVID-19 will remain for some time and masks will become a common sight, he added.

Mantra "Do gaz doori" is crucial; turn red zones into orange

He reiterated the mantra of "Do gaz doori" (six feet apart) hoping that CMs will adhere to this in their respective states. States should convert red zones into orange ones and eventually turn them green, he hoped. Further, PM Modi also advised CMs to factor in the changes in weather, like the beginning of summer and monsoons, while preparing their strategy for coronavirus.

Attendees Vijayan skips meeting; Mamata attends despite speculations suggesting otherwise