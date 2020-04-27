A man in Vadodara couldn't digest the fact that his wife defeated him several times in online ludo and took to violence, causing her serious spine injuries. This case reaffirms the theories that domestic violence cases have seen a spurt during the lockdown. The man has not been arrested as his wife chose against filing a police complaint, reports TOI. Here's what went down.

What happened Wife wanted husband to stay indoors

The victim is 24 years old and persuaded her husband to play the game online. She didn't want him to spend time with people in their society. After he agreed to play, his wife defeated him in 3-4 rounds. According to 181 Abhayam helpline, the sore loser then argued with his wife. Things got ugly and he started thrashing her black and blue.

Details A gap was developed between two of her vertebrae

The violence was so fierce that a gap was developed between two of her vertebrae. Apparently, he had also been insecure since she took tuition at their home in Vemali to contribute towards family income. She also did a beautician course. The man works at a private electronics company, earning just enough for their expenses. Her income helps to repay a home loan.

Aftermath Couple was counseled, she didn't file police complaint

The victim was taken to an orthopedic surgeon and after treatment, she decided to stay with her parents. She went to her husband's house to collect some documents, where both of them were counseled. Chandrakant Makwana, the project coordinator, said the woman was told about her options — filing a police complaint or settling the matter. She chose the latter after her husband apologized.

Quote Victim will return to husband's home

The man was warned he could be jailed if his wife filed a complaint. "He agreed and apologized to her. She too agreed to return to him after spending a few days with her parents," the counselor said, adding that a written undertaking was signed.

Data After lockdown began, domestic violence cases rose

There is enough evidence to show domestic violence cases have surged after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The National Commission of Women (NCW) said that between March 23 and April 16, it received 239 domestic violence complaints, largely through emails and WhatsApp. From February 27 to March 22, the body got 123 complaints.

Order Last week, Delhi HC asked Centre to help victims

On Friday, a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar of the Delhi High Court asked the Centre and Delhi's AAP government to implement the Domestic Violence Act during the lockdown. The court ordered that helpline and WhatsApp numbers, through which victims can seek help, should remain functional. An NGO had filed a plea in this regard.

London In London, nearly 100 were arrested every day for violence

Even the World Health Organization (WHO) noted that the risk of intimate violence has increased as countries around the world announced sweeping measures to contain the virus. In London, officers arrested a staggering 4,093 people for domestic violence in the six weeks till April 19. On an average, 100 were arrested daily. Such violent incidents rose by 9% from March 9-April 19, police said.

Helpline If you are a victim, or know one, reach out