On Monday, the total number of coronavirus infections in India crossed 29,000 while the death toll rose to 937. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Chief Ministers where he indicated that the lockdown may be extended for hotspots. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) asked all states to return the defective rapid antibody testing kits procured from China.

Statistics India's Health Ministry confirms 28,380 cases, 886 deaths

According to the Health Ministry's latest update, by 5 pm on Monday, India had reported a total of 28,380 COVID-19 cases. These included 886 deaths and 21,132 active cases, along with 6,361 cured/discharged patients and one patient who migrated out of India. However, data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics showed that India has reported 29,433 cases, including 937 deaths.

Worst-hit Delhi coronavirus infections cross 3,000

In Maharashtra, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 8,590, including 369 deaths. Gujarat reported 3,548 cases with 162 deaths while Delhi reported 3,108 cases with 54 deaths. Further, Rajasthan reported 2,262 cases (including 50 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 2,165 cases (including 110 deaths), Uttar Pradesh reported 1,986 cases (including 31 deaths), and Tamil Nadu reported 1,937 cases (including 24 deaths).

Key updates Chandigarh, Jharkhand recorded highest single-day peaks

Chandigarh recorded nine new cases—the biggest spike—taking its tally to 45. Three doctors are among the new cases reported on Monday. Jharkhand also recorded its biggest spike of 21 new cases. The state now has 103 cases, including two deaths. The Jammu and Kashmir bulletin has updated the death of a pregnant woman in Anantnag, reported on Sunday. The death toll is now seven.

Modi meeting Lockdown to extend for hotspots; outbreak may spike in June-July

PM Modi held a meeting via video conference with nine CMs. As some CMs pushed for a lockdown extension, Modi reportedly hinted that hotspots could face a lockdown beyond May 3. Odisha, Goa, Meghalaya, etc., favored an extended lockdown. Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo told ANI that Modi said during the conference that the outbreak could spike in June and July.

Information Return defective antibody kits: ICMR asks states

The Indian Council of Medical Research asked states to return the antibody testing kits procured from China. The government said the faulty kits will be sent back to the suppliers. It also said that no payment had been made and the order stands canceled.

News highlights Supreme Court staffer infected; COVID-19 reaches Lalu's doorstep