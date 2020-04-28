Days after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed veterinarians, plumbers, and electricians to work during the nationwide lockdown (imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus) the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government also lifted the ban from these services after conducting a thorough review. In an order released on Monday, the state government said these services can be availed starting Tuesday.

Context But first, let's look at the coronavirus cases in Delhi

Yesterday, 190 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Delhi, taking the total tally to 3,108. This number includes 54 deaths and 850 people who have defeated the virus. Notably, all 11 districts of the National Capital have reported COVID-19 cases, making containment the top priority of the government, which is led by Arvind Kejriwal. The Chief Minister has repeatedly asked residents to stay indoors.

Order Self-employed persons got a relief

As the capital battles the deadly disease, much like the rest of India, Delhi Disaster Management Authority released a seven-point order revealing that self-employed persons, like electricians, plumbers, and those who repair water purifiers, can resume working. The order was signed by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev. While MHA had allowed carpenters and motor mechanics to work too, Delhi's order didn't mention them.

Details Veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, allowed to work

Further, the Delhi government also let veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, pathology labs to function and allowed the sale and supply of vaccines. After the new order, shops of electric fans and educational books for students can work and so can shelter homes for persons with disabilities, children, elderly people, widows, etc. Some of these relaxations were already covered in MHA's order.

Do you know? Movement of medical support services was allowed

Among the services whose interstate (by air or road) and intrastate travel was allowed are all medical and veterinary personnel, scientists, nurses, paramedical staff, lab technicians, midwives, and other medical support services.

Contradiction MHA's last week order didn't sit well with Delhi government