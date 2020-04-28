Leaving a 1.5 years old baby, Ansh, at home, Mausam Yadav, 26, dons the khaki uniform daily. She puts the mask, wears gloves, and remains stationed at Ahimsa Sthal for several hours. Her job is to stop people from roaming about needlessly when the coronavirus related lockdown is imposed. The task is far from easy, but Mausam keeps her spirits high. Here's her story.

Story She hails from Mahendragarh, got married in 2017

A native of Mahendragarh, Haryana, Mausam joined Delhi Police in 2014. She is a constable at Mehrauli police station and is currently on "coronavirus duty". Her unusual career choice raised eyebrows but Mausam said her father wanted her to join the forces. She has three sisters and one brother, who is with the Indian Army. After her marriage in 2017, she shifted to Gurugram.

Routine Her shift starts at 2 pm, ends at 8 pm

For the past two years or so, Mausam has had the same routine. Her shift starts at 2 pm and ends at 10 pm. Since she has a kid, she logs off early, at 8. Speaking to NewsBytes, she said, "I do all household work before going for the job. We don't have a househelp." "Housewife hoke working ho rahi hun main," she chuckled.

Task Vehicles have to get her approval before passing through

It's not like she hasn't been on the road before. She was deployed during large events like Independence Day, but this task is different. When asked to shed light, she replied, "It's a checkout area. We need to ask vehicles why they are on the road. In case they give an unsatisfactory answer, we ask them to return. Only those with passes are allowed."

Excuses She deals with all kinds of excuses, but remains stern

Naturally, Mausam deals with nonsensical excuses too. "The kid is ill and has to be taken to the hospital is the most common one," she said. "Then there are some people who get angry and underestimate cops, forcing us to show our true colors. We book them under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)," she told us.

Training Cops aren't gloomy, they know they are the front-line warriors

When questioned about the mood at the station, considering how deadly the virus is, Mausam said everyone stays happy. Though they haven't been provided any training, the SHO conducts a briefing daily where he emphasizes on taking care of oneself. "We are told we can protect others only if we are fit. We also discuss our daily incidents with him," she revealed.

Family She picks her child only after taking a bath

And after she returns home, the family stares at her like "she is the one who committed a murder," Muskan jokingly told us. "I immediately take a bath and then play with Ansh," she revealed. "Once home, I forget about my stressful job. Likewise, as soon as I step out, I forget I have a kid. That helps me keep myself sane," she quipped.

Couple Her husband remains worried, asks her to take precautions

Mausam's husband, Pravin (whom she called a supportive one) works as a process developer in Mercer India. He said he is constantly worried about her. "No one knows when they will get infected and our son is too young. If (God forbid) she gets infected, it would be scary," he added. 29-year-old Pravin said he tells her to not remove the mask at any cost.

What he said Mausam's dedication makes Pravin proud