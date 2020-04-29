In a concerning piece of news, the number of people who have died of coronavirus in India crossed the grim 1,000-mark on Wednesday. Across the country, 1,007 have passed away and the number of those infected with the deadly virus has crossed 31,000.
7,696 patients have recovered from COVID-19 disease with the recovery rate standing at 24.56% this morning.
Here's more.
Details
India's lockdown could end on May 3
To keep a check on infections, India was locked down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi starting March 25.
The restrictions were supposed to end after 21 days but since the situation didn't improve much, the second bout of curbs was imposed till May 3.
This week, PM Modi spoke to Chief Ministers and discussed an exit plan as well as the economy's condition.