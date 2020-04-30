On Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 33,000, while the death toll rose to 1,077, according to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics. As the number of infections rises, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that new guidelines will be followed from May 4, when the ongoing lockdown is scheduled to end. Here are more details.

Statistics India's Health Ministry confirms 31,787 cases, 1,008 deaths

According to the Health Ministry's latest update, by 5 pm on Wednesday, India had reported a total of 31,787 COVID-19 cases. These included 1,008 deaths and 22,982 active cases, along with 7,796 cured/discharged patients and one patient who migrated out of India. However, data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics showed that India has reported 33,033 cases, including 1,077 deaths.

Worst-hit Maharashtra cases near 10,000; Gujarat tally crosses 4,000

Maharashtra till Wednesday reported 9,915 COVID-19 cases with 432 deaths. Meanwhile, the number of cases rose to 4,082 in Gujarat, including 197 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 3,439 cases (including 56 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 2,560 cases (including 130 deaths), Rajasthan reported 2,438 cases (including 55 deaths), Tamil Nadu reported 2,162 cases (including 27 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 2,134 cases (including 39 deaths).

Key updates Punjab, Chandigarh record highest single-day spikes

With 33 new cases, Punjab recorded its highest single-day spike. The total cases rose to 375 on Wednesday, including 19 deaths. Chandigarh also saw its highest single-day jump with 12 new cases, bringing its total tally to 68. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the doubling time of the outbreak over the past three days has slowed to 11.3 days.

Lockdown Home Ministry reviews lockdown; Punjab extends curbs till May 17

The Home Ministry reviewed the lockdown situation on Wednesday. The Ministry said there had been "tremendous gains" due to the lockdown which must not be "squandered away." The Ministry said, "New guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come into effect from May 4." Further details will be revealed later. Meanwhile, Punjab has extended its lockdown till May 17, allowing a four-hour relaxation—7 am-11 am—every day.

News highlights Movement of migrant workers allowed; UGC unveils 2020-21 academic calendar