With just three days left for the coronavirus-linked nationwide lockdown to come to an end, the Centre on Wednesday night hinted that the restrictions will continue but "considerable relaxations" will be given in some districts. Details of this arrangement will be out soon, said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The MHA said strict lockdown rules have to continue till May 3.

It was on March 24 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address, said India will be locked down from midnight for 21 days to ensure the contagious coronavirus doesn't spread exponentially. On April 14, he returned to talk with Indians again, extending the lockdown till May 3. In the second bout of curbs, relaxations were given to the agricultural sector.

In a video interaction with PM Modi this week, some states supported the idea of extending the lockdown. Of nine CMs, who were allowed to speak, four said the restrictions should remain in place. In fact, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma announced the lockdown will continue after May 3 with inter-state and intra-state movement being banned. It was reported that Delhi too wants an extension.

Amid speculations, MHA spokesperson put out a couple of tweets hinting at the government's plans after May 3. "New guidelines to fight #COVID19 will come into effect from 4th May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come, (sic)" one tweet read. The MHA also said considerable gains were made due to the lockdown.

"There has been tremendous gains & improvement in the situation because of the lockdown till now. To ensure that these gains are not squandered away, full strictness should be observed in the lockdown till 3rd May, (sic)" a tweet read.

While districts that have been free from coronavirus are likely to get relief, MHA would certainly not extend the benefits to those battered by COVID-19. In India, 1,079 have lost their lives to the virus, which originated in China last year. The total number of people infected is 33,062. Globally, 228,224 passed away with the US becoming the worst-affected nation.

