A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the movement of migrant workers, the Rajasthan government started sending them to their home states. As per reports, 40,000 have been sent to their homes by afternoon. Most of them belong to neighboring Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. In total, six lakh migrant workers have asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to help them get home.

Context Hit by lockdown, migrant workers started walking home

The nationwide lockdown imposed to keep a check on the spread of coronavirus, started on March 25 for 21 days. It was extended on April 14 for 19 other days. These restrictions wreaked havoc on migrant workers, who were left unemployed and hungry. Left with no other option, they started walking thousands of kilometers, some drawing their last breaths on the journey.

Order MHA allowed stranded persons to return home, but with conditions

Yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs released new guidelines about migrant workers, students, tourists, and others who are stranded in faraway places. The Ministry said all states must designate nodal authorities and detail standard protocol for sending and receiving such stranded persons. While permitting only buses to travel, MHA said stranded persons will be allowed to travel if they are found asymptomatic upon screening.

Details Thousands have been sent home; more in line

According to NDTV, 26,000 people have been sent to the Madhya Pradesh border, while another 2,000 were transported to the Haryana border from western areas of Rajasthan. The government undertook a similar exercise at Dungarpur and Sirohi, places that are close to Gujarat. Further, 500 people who live in Rajasthan but migrated due to work, were also provided services to return home.

Details Senior government officials are overlooking this mammoth exercise

Chief Secretary and the Home Secretary of Rajasthan are in touch with the home states of these workers. "Migrants register online with Rajasthan government for phased movement. Those in shelter homes will move first," an official said. Earlier, the Rajasthan government demanded that trains are arranged but the Centre, run by BJP, junked the idea. In MHA order, only buses were allowed to move.

Helpline Rajasthan also took steps to bring its natives home