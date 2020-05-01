On Thursday, the death toll due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 1,152 in India. Meanwhile, the total number of infections crossed 34,000. The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, crossed the 10,000-mark, with 583 new coronavirus infections. Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 11 new deaths even as concerns about the state's criteria to identify "COVID deaths" remained questionable. Here are more updates.

Statistics India's Health Ministry confirms 33,610 cases, 1,075 deaths

According to the Health Ministry's latest update, by 5 pm on Thursday, India had reported a total of 33,610 COVID-19 cases. These included 1,075 deaths and 24,162 active cases, along with 8,372 cured/discharged patients and one patient who migrated out of India. However, data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics showed that India has reported 34,850 cases, including 1,152 deaths.

Worst-hit Maharashtra crosses 10,000-mark; Gujarat death toll surges past 200

Till Thursday, Maharashtra reported 10,498 COVID-19 cases with 459 deaths. Gujarat's COVID-19 cases rose to 4,395 with 214 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 3,515 cases (including 59 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 2,625 cases (including 137 deaths), Rajasthan reported 2,584 cases (including 58 deaths), Tamil Nadu reported 2,323 cases (including 27 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 2,211 cases (including 40 deaths).

Key updates 4 new cases in Assam; Chhattisgarh tally rises to 40

Assam reported four new cases, bringing its tally to 42. Only one person has died in the state thus far. With two new cases, Chhattisgarh's tally jumped to 40. The state has only reported four new cases since April 16. Odisha reported 17 new cases, its highest single-day jump since April 5. With this, the state has reported 142 total cases, including one death.

Information Faridabad man dies; Bengal reports 11 new fatalities

A 68-year-old from Haryana's Faridabad died taking the state's death toll to four. West Bengal reported 11 new deaths on Thursday, taking its death toll to 33. 72 other deaths in the state have been attributed to "co-morbidities."

News highlights States start process to shift stranded persons

A day after the Centre allowed inter-state migration of stranded persons, several states have started work on the process. However, as many states also asked for permission to shift those stranded via special trains, the Home Ministry underlined that only transport via buses is allowed. Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi will observe a complete lockdown till May 3, when the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end.

News highlights US remdesivir study inconclusive, says Health Ministry