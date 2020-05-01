In a gut-wrenching incident, seven men, including three minors, raped an 18-year-old in Madhya Pradesh on the intervening night of April 29 and 30, making it the fourth rape case to be reported from the central state since the coronavirus-linked lockdown started. The victim was returning with her brother to their village when the accused intercepted them. Five, including the minors, have been arrested.

What happened The victim's brother was thrown into a well

The siblings were returning from Padhar town, where they had gone to fill petrol when the accused waylaid them around 8 pm. The brother, 21, was thrashed, dragged, and thrown into a well, after which the accused took turns to rape the victim. The ordeal lasted until 2 am, reportedly. Her brother kept shouting but no one helped them on the deserted road.

Details Accused dragged woman to nearby forest, raped her for hours

According to TOI, after throwing the brother into the well, the accused dragged the survivor to a nearby forest and violated her for hours. Around 1 am, the brother somehow managed to climb up and went towards the road looking for his sister. He told some villagers about what happened, who were shocked. They then started looking for the victim.

Catching accused Villagers caught one of the accused, but he slipped away

Just when the villagers began looking for her, one of the accused was seen bringing the victim back on his bike to drop her off to some location. He was caught and blurted out some other names before running away. Kotwali police station in-charge Rajendra Dhurvey said they were informed about the incident around 2 am. The accused are from Kappa.

Arrests Two are absconding, hunt is on

Shubham Bele, 22, and Sandeep Khatiya, 23, have been arrested while Lokesh Soni, 22, and Pawan Bele, 24, are at large. The accused have been charged with IPC Sections 376 (rape), 365 (kidnapping), and 307 (attempt to murder). Police are looking for other accused. The victim and her brother suffered grave injuries but are out of danger, police said.

Similar incidents Crimes against women haven't stopped even in lockdown