With coronavirus pandemic forcing people to remain in some or other kind of lockdown, economies are battered globally. India too imposed restrictions for 40 days, albeit in batches, to ensure the spread of the virus is controlled. As the second lockdown could end on May 3, some states are looking to start services that could re-start the economy. Karnataka is one of them.

Plans Government plans to change its approach towards COVID-19

On Thursday, the government, led by BJP's BS Yediyurappa, made it amply clear it wanted to allow industries and other commercial activities to start in non-containment zones from May 4. The plan is to open malls, liquor stores, etc., in areas least-affected by the virus. Not the entire ward, the containment zones will be restricted to few streets, a report in TOI said.

Statement The crisis will go on for some months

Yediyurappa held a cabinet meeting, after which he told reporters that the crisis is likely to continue for 2-3 months, so plans need to be made accordingly. "Both economic activities and efforts to control the pandemic must go hand in hand. We've decided to give permission to start industrial and commercial activities in all places, except the containment zones from May 4," he said.

Quote Bengaluru's malls closed before the rest of India

Now, the state is waiting for a green signal from the Centre. Malls and cinema halls were closed in Bengaluru, ten days before the first lockdown was announced on March 24. Yediyurappa is confident Prime Minister Narendra Modi will listen to his request.

Suggestions Cabinet wants liquor stores to be opened

During the cabinet meeting, ministers proposed opening all liquor stores, as well as, MRP shops and MSIL stores. However, public transport and metros won't be functional until May 15. Yediyurappa was one of the CMs hoping that liquor stores are allowed to function in the second lockdown, considering it's a source of revenue. In 2019-20 fiscal, Karnataka got Rs. 20,000 crore from alcohol.

Suggestion In Rajasthan, MLA asked Gehlot to open liquor stores

On a related note, an MLA from Rajasthan shot off a letter to CM Ashok Gehlot making a case for re-opening of liquor stores. "When coronavirus can be removed by washing hands with alcohol, then drinking alcohol will surely remove virus from the throat," Congress' Bharat Singh, a legislator from Kota's Sangod, said in the letter. And a BJP member said Rajasthan needs revenue.

Do you know? There are 130 red zones across India: Government