Today, nearly 40 days after coronavirus-linked lockdown started, a special train was arranged from Telangana to ferry migrant workers to Jharkhand on a special request of the former state government. The locomotive started from Lingampally to Hatia and the 24-coach train carried over 1,000 people. While a usual compartment seats 72 people, only 54 were allowed to sit in a compartment of this train.

Background Lockdown shattered migrant workers, they started walking home

Migrant workers have been the worst hit due to the lockdown. Stuck without any savings and jobs in bigger cities, they wished to see their families. But with modes of transportation shut, they had no option but to walk home. This week, the Ministry of Home Affairs green-lit their return and asked states to co-ordinate among themselves. Yesterday, Rajasthan sent thousands of them home.

Journey The journey began at 5 am, train won't stop anywhere

The special train started its journey at 5 am. With no stoppages on the way, it's expected to reach at 11 pm. It will cover Ballharshah, Nagpur, and Raipur on the way. RPF has been asked to maintain social distancing. Before the migrant workers hopped on, they were screened and the coaches were sanitized too. Food and protective gear have been taken care of.

Decision Everything about this train was kept secretive

The decision to ferry migrants was kept low-key as the governments, both Centre and state, didn't want a redux of the Bandra incident, where thousands of workers gathered with the hope of being sent home. When asked if more such trains will be arranged, South Central Railway chief spokesperson Rakesh said, "It is one-of-its-kind special train." He added more such orders weren't passed.

Twitter Post This is how they were send off

A Respectful farewell.



A special train from Lingampalli in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand on request of Telangana Govt as per the directions of Ministry of Railways leaves with 1200 migrants from Sangareddy.



Similar requests have been made by other State Govts pic.twitter.com/90GTSzbAxL — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) May 1, 2020

Reasons BJP was facing immense pressure over migrant crisis

Reports suggest another train will be arranged from Kerala's Ernakulam to Bhubaneshwar in Odisha. The Central government had been receiving a lot of flak for letting migrants suffer. BJP's Chief JP Nadda was told by MPs and MLAs that this approach could damage the party's prospects. On Monday, the Centre told Supreme Court it was concerned about the plight of workers.

Statement Hemant Soren asked Jharkhand residents to not panic

After the train started, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren asked people to not panic. "I assure all students, migrant workers, and other people stranded in other states amid lockdown that our administration will soon contact you and help you in coming back to the state," he said. Earlier, Health Minister Banna Gupta pointed out that Jharkhand lacks resources to help its residents, hence, Centre must step in.

Task Sending them home is a mammoth task

Reports claim that 10 million (1 crore) migrant workers are stranded across the nation and ferrying them while maintaining social distancing guidelines, will require 500,000 buses. With folded hands, the workers have been asking governments to help them. One migrant, who walked from Telangana to Nagpur, said the helpline numbers didn't do them any good. They have neither food nor shelter.

Twitter Post We want to meet our families: Worker