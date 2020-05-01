The Union Health Ministry has decided to segregate the 733 districts in India into three categories of red, orange, and green zones as the "lockdown 2.0" nears its scheduled end. Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan has written to Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories, notifying 130 red zone districts, 284 districts marked in the orange zone and 319 in the green zone.

Classification How are districts categorized into red, orange, and green?

The list of districts was prepared during a meeting of all Chief Secretaries and Secretaries of Health Departments. Although earlier the districts were classified as red/orange/green based on the number of cumulative cases and the doubling rate, they will now be assessed on a broader criteria. The factors include the incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing, and surveillance feedback.

Information All metros fall in the 'red zone' category

The Centre has asked the states/union territories to take "necessary action for containment" in red and orange zones. The 130 red zone districts will face more stringent restrictions and notably include all metropolitan cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

Full list These are all the districts under 'red zone':

According to News 18, the full list of red zone districts includes: Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna, Chittoor, and SPSR Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. Munger, Patna, Rohtas, Buxar, and Gaya in Bihar. Ahmadabad, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Banas Kantha, Panch Mahals, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, and Aravalli in Gujarat. All 11 districts of Delhi, Chandigarh, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, South Andamans in Andaman and Nicobar. Sonipat and Faridabad in Haryana.

Full list These are all the districts under 'red zone':

Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Dhar, Barwani, East Nimar, Dewas, and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon, and Mumbai Suburban in Maharashtra. Bandipora, Shopian, Anantnag, and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. Jajapur, Bhadrak, and Baleshwar in Odisha. Ranchi in Jharkhand. Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, and Bengaluru Rural in Karnataka. Kannur and Kottayam in Kerala.

Full list These are all the districts under 'red zone':

Chennai, Madurai, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Tiruppur, Ranipet, Virudhunagar, Thiruvarur, Vellore, and Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. Hyderabad, Suryapet, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Warangal Urban in Telangana. Kolkata, Howrah, 24 Paraganas North, 24 Paraganas South, Medinipur West, Medinipur East, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Maldah in West Bengal. Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Nagaur, Banswara, and Jhalawar in Rajasthan. Jalandhar, Patiala, and Ludhiana in Punjab.

Information These are all the districts under 'red zone':