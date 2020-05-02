On Friday, India reported a total of 37,256 cases of COVID-19, including 1,221 deaths, according to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Chandigarh recorded their biggest single-day spikes, with 1,008, 203, 105, and 14 new cases respectively. Meanwhile, the Centre decided to extend the nationwide lockdown by two weeks from May 4.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 35,365 COVID-19 cases, 1,152 deaths

According to the Health Ministry's latest update, by 5 pm on Friday, India had reported a total of 35,365 COVID-19 cases. These included 1,152 deaths and 25,148 active cases, along with 9,064 cured/discharged patients and one patient who migrated out of India. However, data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics showed that India has reported 37,256 cases, including 1,221 deaths.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Friday

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally jumped to 11,506 on Friday with 485 deaths. Gujarat reported 4,721 COVID-19 cases, including 236 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 3,738 cases (including 61 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 2,715 cases (including 145 deaths), Rajasthan reported 2,666 cases (including 62 deaths), Tamil Nadu reported 2,526 cases (including 28 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 2,328 cases (including 42 deaths).

Key updates 54-year-old dies in Bihar; 10 patients recover in Meghalaya

A 54-year-old male COVID-19 patient from Banjaria, East Champaran, died from a cardiac arrest on Friday. Chhattisgarh reported three new cases, taking the state's tally to 43. Kerala did not report any new cases on Friday. The state's tally stood at 497 cases, including three deaths. In Meghalaya, 10 people recovered from COVID-19. The test result of the lone remaining active case is awaited.

Information 105 new cases in Punjab for second consecutive day

Punjab recorded 105 new cases for the second consecutive day. In Uttarakhand, a 56-year-old woman COVID-19 patient died on Friday. The state bulletin, however, said that she did not die of COVID-19, but of ventricular tachycardia, secondary to ACS (acute coronary syndrome).

Lockdown extension Nationwide lockdown extended by 2 more weeks

The Home Ministry on Saturday issued an order extending the lockdown by two weeks from May 4. As per the guidelines, the lockdown will be enforced differently across the 130 red zone districts, 284 orange zone districts, and 319 green zone districts. Although the sale of liquor, paan, etc., has been permitted in green zones, consumption of the same in public is banned.

News highlights Centre allows trains to ferry stranded migrant workers, students

The Home Ministry also allowed trains to ferry migrant workers, students, and other stranded persons, across states. These "Shramik Special" trains will charge passengers the fare of a sleeper class ticket, superfast charge of Rs. 30, and Rs. 20 for meals and water. A special train ferrying 1,200 migrant workers from Telangana reached the Hatia station in Ranchi, Jharkhand, late Friday.

Information Maruti Suzuki records zero sales in April; unemployment rate spikes