In a scene that should collectively shame all, desperate migrant workers were seen scrambling for bananas in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from behind iron gates. Locked inside, they extended their hands to be handed over one fruit. The viral video naturally earned criticism for the district administration. Later, the authorities said they took corrective measures. Here's what went down.

The incident happened at CAV college where migrants coming from Madhya Pradesh have been put up before being sent to their native districts in UP. In the last couple of weeks, thousands of migrant workers started walking towards their homes as the nationwide coronavirus-linked lockdown rendered them jobless. States have been taking precautions and screening them to ensure they are free from infection.

The arrangements at the facility were careless to the say the least. Migrant workers complained of not getting proper food. And in the video, they can be seen asking for bananas from a man who wore a mask. Later, an official gave a clarification that the college is not a quarantine point but a place where migrant workers are staying before their transit.

"Bananas were distributed among them when this chaos started, so distribution was stopped immediately. Later it was distributed in the buses when they all sat on their seats," the official said.

A migrant worker who came from Bhopal and intended to go to Rae Bareli complained of the mismanagement at the resting place. "Food is not being arranged properly. We are not allowed to go outside and we got nothing overnight (to eat). Now we have received biscuits, and bananas are being distributed. But drinking water is a problem," he said.

This incident comes days after another worrying video surfaced. At a quarantine facility in Agra, inmates had to reach out for biscuits, tea, and other items from behind a robust iron gate. "This is what is being done to isolated people. We were told we will have a medical check-up done at some point, but this has not happened," a woman had said then.

