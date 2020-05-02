On Friday, 12 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) tested positive for COVID-19. With this development, the total number of CRPF personnel infected with the coronavirus in the battalion has risen to 122, officials told PTI on Saturday. The troopers belong to the 31st battalion of the CRPF, which is India's largest paramilitary force. Here are more details.

Details Test results of over 100 CRPF troopers awaited

A senior official told PTI, "A total of 122 troopers of this battalion have tested positive for the virus," adding that the results of over 100 other troopers are awaited. A 55-year-old sub-inspector from the battalion died of COVID-19 earlier this week. The official said that most of the infected troopers are asymptomatic. They have been admitted to a government isolation facility at Mandoli.

Information CRPF 31st battalion sealed

The 31st battalion of the paramilitary force, based in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-III, has reportedly been sealed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The high number of cases in the battalion, that has over 1,000 troopers, have now raised an alarm.

Lapse Contradictory orders were issued over quarantine measures

Reportedly, "dichotomous" orders were issued over quarantining measures in the battalion. The CRPF's medical wing in April issued an order mandating a five-day quarantine as opposed to the general 14-day quarantine. CRPF Director-General AP Maheshwari told India Today on Wednesday, "Yes, we received dichotomous orders. After that came to our knowledge, we held a meeting and also referred the matter to ADG Medical, CAPF."

Source CRPF constable suspected source of infection

Officials told PTI that the primary source of the infection in the force could be a constable (nursing assistant) who joined the battalion after a leave, during which, he had been living at his home in the National Capital Region (NCR). Reportedly, it remains unclear how the constable contracted the infection since his family members tested negative. An investigation is underway.

