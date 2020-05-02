Delhi Minorities Commission Chairperson Zafarul Islam Khan has been booked under sedition charges over a controversial social media post. Khan has been accused of promoting enmity between religious groups. He had posted an apology after facing online backlash. Reportedly, a petition has also been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking action against him. Here's all that happened.

Online post What was the 'provocative' post from Khan?

On Tuesday, Khan wrote about the "persecution of Muslims in India" and thanked Kuwait for "standing with Indian Muslims." Referring to "Hindutva bigots," Khan wrote, "Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face an avalanche."

Twitter Post You can view Khan's full post here

Information Khan issued an apology days later

On Friday, Khan issued an apology, adding that the post was in the context of the Northeast Delhi violence and he never intended to hurt people. He said his tweet was "ill-timed and insensitive," adding, "I apologize to all whose sentiments were hurt."

Twitter Post You can read the apology note here

Statement by Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan (1 May 2020) pic.twitter.com/9d5609e8rS — Zafarul-Islam Khan (@khan_zafarul) May 1, 2020

Police case Khan booked for sedition on Vasant Kunj resident's complaint

According to a Hindustan Times, the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Thursday charged Khan under IPC Sections 124A (sedition) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups). The FIR was filed by a Vasant Kunj resident, who alleged Khan's post was "provocative." Khan told HT, "I have not seen the FIR. I will comment only when I see it or know about it."

HC plea Plea filed in Delhi HC seeking action against Khan

According to Live Law, a petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking action against Khan. The petition—filed through advocate Siddharth Acharya—stated that Khan has "accused the Hindu Religion of causing lynching, riots and professing hate campaigns against Muslims without providing any substantial proof." The petition stated that Khan's comments were made with a "malafide intention to malign the entire Hindu community."

Other developments Group of activists criticize backlash against Khan