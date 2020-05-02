On Saturday, 18 migrant workers were caught as they were traveling to Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) hidden inside a cement mixer. The workers had started off from Maharashtra and were caught on their way in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The development comes a day after the Home Ministry allowed special trains to ferry migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country. Here are more details.

Details Truck was stopped at Panth Piplai; driver's nervousness raised suspicion

According to News18, the migrant workers were caught during a routine check at Panth Piplai village, roughly 35 km from Indore. Traffic Police Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar Yadav told the publication that the workers had boarded the cement truck on Friday. Cops at the check-point were alerted by the truck driver's nervous reaction, following which, the cement mixer drum was inspected, NDTV reported.

Information Video of workers climbing out of cement mixer viral

In a video clip, the workers can be seen climbing out of the cement mixer through a hole just wide enough. "Were you not suffocating inside?" a man can be heard asking the workers in the video clip, that has now gone viral.

Twitter Post You can watch the clip here

#WATCH 18 people found travelling in the mixer tank of a concrete mixer truck by police in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. DSP Umakant Chaudhary says, "They were travelling from Maharashtra to Lucknow. The truck has been sent to a police station an FIR has been registered". pic.twitter.com/SfsvS0EOCW — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

Action Driver arrested; bus being arranged for workers

Indore Deputy Superintendent of Police Umakanth Chaudhari told News18 that the driver of the vehicle has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized. Meanwhile, the workers were sent to a shelter for medical examination and a bus is being arranged for them to be sent to Uttar Pradesh. Yadav told News18 that the workers had been rendered jobless due to the lockdown.

History Nationwide lockdown proved especially difficult for migrant workers

Since the lockdown was imposed on March 25, several laborers lost out on work. Most of these workers hail from rural areas and travel to cities for employment. Jobless, and many even evicted from their rented accommodations, lakhs of workers decided to travel to their native states. Their plight made headlines when, amid a travel shutdown, the workers crossed hundreds of kilometers on foot.

Information Many workers also lost their lives trying to reach home

Hundreds of workers have even lost their lives on their journeys, either due to health complications stemming from their strenuous treks or road accidents. A 50-year-old man died Friday in MP's Sendhwa, after cycling 390 kilometers. He was traveling from Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) to Maharajganj (UP).

Government intervention Yesterday, Centre allowed trains to ferry stranded workers