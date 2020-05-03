India on Saturday reported over 39,000 cases of COVID-19 while the death toll crossed 1,300. Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab recorded their biggest single-day spikes. Rajasthan reported six new deaths, including a 20-day old infant. The infant is likely the world's youngest COVID-19 victim. Meanwhile, the Aarogya Setu app has been made mandatory for all private/government employees. Here are more updates from Saturday.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 37,776 COVID-19 cases, 1,223 deaths

According to the Union Health Ministry's latest update, by 5 pm on Saturday, India had reported a total of 37,776 COVID-19 cases. These included 1,223 deaths and 26,535 active cases, along with 10,017 cured/discharged patients and one patient who migrated out of India. However, data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics showed that India has reported 39,698 cases, including 1,306 deaths.

Important note Important note for West Bengal's tally

WB's tally has been updated as per the Health Ministry website: 795 cases and 33 deaths. WB's April 30 bulletin listed 572 active cases, 139 recoveries, and 33 deaths, taking the tally to 744. The May 1 bulletin listed 57 new cases, 15 new recoveries, and eight new deaths. The May 2 bulletin listed 70 new cases, 45 new recoveries, and seven new deaths.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Saturday

Till Saturday, Maharashtra reported 12,296 cases (521 deaths), while Gujarat's tally reached 5,054 cases (262 deaths). Delhi reported 4,122 cases (61 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 2,788 cases (151 deaths), Rajasthan reported 2,772 cases (68 deaths), Tamil Nadu reported 2,757 cases (29 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 2,487 cases (43 deaths). Delhi and TN recorded their biggest spikes with 384 and 231 new cases respectively.

Key updates Punjab records biggest spike for third consecutive day

With 187 new cases on Saturday, Punjab recorded its biggest spike for the third consecutive day. On both Thursday and Friday, Punjab had reported 105 new cases. The state's tally stands at 772 cases with 20 deaths. Two Border Security Force personnel tested positive in Tripura, taking its tally to four. The state was earlier "coronavirus free," since the other two cases have recovered.

Information Ahmedabad reports highest single-day fatalities

Ahmedabad reported the highest single-day fatalities with 20 new deaths. The district has reported 3,543 cases with 185 deaths. Puducherry reported four new cases, taking its tally to 12. Ladakh reported one new case in Kargil. The union territory's tally stands at 23.

Key updates Haryana's death toll reaches 5; Rajasthan reports 6 new deaths

Haryana reported its fifth death on Saturday: a 62-year-old woman COVID-19 patient from Ambala city. She died at PGIMER, Chandigarh. Rajasthan reported six new deaths on Saturday, including a 20-day-old infant. Bihar's death toll rose to four with the death of a 45-year-old man from Sitamarhi who also had terminal stage lung cancer. He died of cardiorespiratory arrest. The state has reported 481 cases.

Aarogya Setu Aarogya Setu made mandatory for all private/government employees

The government made the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for all private and government employees. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the app is a "sophisticated surveillance system" raising concerns about the app's security and privacy. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said there are no security concerns with the app, adding that it will continue to operate for the next one or two years.

News highlights Laborers protest in Chennai; Assam opens borders for NE states

Hundreds of migrant laborers staged protests in Chennai demanding travel arrangements for them to reach their native states. Lokpal member Ajay Kumar Tripathi, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died after suffering a cardiac arrest at AIIMS-Delhi. A Palghar lynching accused—who has held at the Wada police station—tested positive for COVID-19. From Sunday, Assam will open its borders to all Northeastern states, except Sikkim.

News highlights DGCA bans domestic, international commercial flights