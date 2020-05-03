Four Indian Army personnel and a police sub-inspector were among five security personnel in an encounter in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir. Two senior officers, Colonel Ashutosh Sharma and Major Anuj, were among those killed in the encounter, that also saw the elimination of two terrorists. The encounter began at around 3:30 pm on Saturday in the Chanjmulla area of Handwara.

Details Security personnel had entered civilian's home where terrorists were present

According to reports, the security personnel killed in the encounter have been identified as Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh, Lance Naik Dinesh, and police sub-inspector Shakeel Qazi. Colonel Sharma, the Commanding Officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles, had led the team into a civilian home, where terrorists were holed up, to evacuate the hostages.

Information Army, J&K Police launched joint operation after receiving tip-off

An Indian Army spokesperson told ANI that they had received intelligence inputs that terrorists were keeping civilians hostage in the house. A joint operation was then launched by the India Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the spokesperson said. An official, who wished to remain anonymous, had earlier told Hindustan Times that four terrorists were holed up in the house.

Encounter Team successfully rescued civilians; 5 security personnel martyred