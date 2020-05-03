-
As a token of appreciation to the frontline warriors in the fight against COVID-19, the Indian Armed Forces began a flypast Sunday morning.
Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters also showered flower petals over hospitals across the country.
This "gesture of special gratitude" to India's "corona warriors" was announced on Friday by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and the three service chiefs.
-
Flypast
First display of jets over Srinagar's Dal Lake
-
The flypast began in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, where two IAF C-130J Super Hercules special operations transport aircraft flew over the Dal Lake.
The two aircraft were then spotted over Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake, flying over Rajpath, Delhi, by around 10:15 am. The IAFs Su-30 aircraft flew past Mumbai's Marine Drive.
The flypast will also be held over Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow.
-
Twitter Post
Flypast over Marine Drive in Mumbai
-
-
Petal shower
Flower petals showered over hospitals, National Police Memorial
-
Military helicopters also showered flower petals over hospitals across the country.
The forces planned to carry out this gesture in 23 locations including Delhi, Leh, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Mumbai, etc.
IAF helicopters also showered petals over the National Police Memorial in Delhi.
Visuals of the petal drop at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital, Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital, Lucknow's KGMU, the Goa Medical College have surfaced online.
-
Twitter Post
IAF helicopter showers petals over King George Medical College, Lucknow
-
-
Other details
Army bands perform outside hospitals, warships to be lit up
-
As part of the exercise, Army bands will also perform outside several hospitals across the country.
A wreath-laying ceremony at the police memorial was held at the National Police Memorial.
The Indian Navy will illuminate warships at anchorage from 7:30 pm to midnight at Mumbai, Porbandar, Karwar, Vizag, Chennai, Kochi, and Port Blair.
46 Coast Guard ships will also be illuminated at 25 locations.