As a token of appreciation to the frontline warriors in the fight against COVID-19, the Indian Armed Forces began a flypast Sunday morning. Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters also showered flower petals over hospitals across the country. This "gesture of special gratitude" to India's "corona warriors" was announced on Friday by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and the three service chiefs.

The flypast began in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, where two IAF C-130J Super Hercules special operations transport aircraft flew over the Dal Lake. The two aircraft were then spotted over Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake, flying over Rajpath, Delhi, by around 10:15 am. The IAFs Su-30 aircraft flew past Mumbai's Marine Drive. The flypast will also be held over Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow.

Military helicopters also showered flower petals over hospitals across the country. The forces planned to carry out this gesture in 23 locations including Delhi, Leh, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Mumbai, etc. IAF helicopters also showered petals over the National Police Memorial in Delhi. Visuals of the petal drop at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital, Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital, Lucknow's KGMU, the Goa Medical College have surfaced online.

