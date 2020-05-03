The headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Delhi have been sealed for sanitization after a staff tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Several senior officers of the CRPF, which is India's largest paramilitary force, have also been home quarantined. A total of 144 CRPF personnel have tested positive for the viral disease. Here are more details.

Details Patient identified as stenographer to CRPF Additional Director-General

According to India Today, stenographer to CRPF Additional Director-General Jawed Akhtar tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Akhtar and 10 other personnel have reportedly been sent into home quarantine after coming in contact with the stenographer. Meanwhile, the authorities have started tracing the people who came in contact with the personnel as well. Earlier, a driver attached to CRPF was also found positive.

Headquarters sealed CRPF headquarters sealed for sanitization

According to PTI, the CRPF has informed the district surveillance officer to initiate "required protocols" as per medical guidelines for proper time-bound sealing of the headquarters, located in the CGO complex on Lodhi Road, Delhi. The building is being sanitized and will remain closed until the process is complete. Officials working in the building will remain barred from entering the premises.

Recent developments Total 144 CRPF personnel have tested positive

The 31st battalion of the CRPF, based in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-III, was earlier sealed. Till Saturday, 135 CRPF personnel in the battalion tested positive for COVID-19, including a 55-year-old sub-inspector who died earlier this week. Reportedly, a total of 144 CRPF personnel have tested positive. CRPF Director-General AP Maheshwari also completed a 21-day quarantine after coming in indirect contact with a patient.

