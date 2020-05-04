On Sunday, the death toll due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 1,388 in India. Meanwhile, the total number of infections crossed 42,000. At least seven states and union territories recorded their highest single-day spikes, with cases in Punjab and Tamil Nadu touching new highs for the fourth consecutive day. Chandigarh also reported its first COVID-19 death on Sunday. Here are more updates.

According to the Union Health Ministry's latest update, by 5 pm on Sunday, India had reported a total of 40,263 COVID-19 cases. These included 1,306 deaths and 28,070 active cases, along with 10,886 cured/discharged patients and one patient who migrated out of India. However, data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics showed that India has reported 42,508 cases, including 1,388 deaths.

Till Thursday, Maharashtra reported 12,974 COVID-19 cases with 548 deaths. Gujarat's COVID-19 cases rose to 5,428 with 290 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 4,549 cases (including 64 deaths), Tamil Nadu reported 3,023 cases (including 30 deaths), Rajasthan reported 2,886 cases (including 71 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 2,837 cases (including 156 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 2,645 cases (including 43 deaths).

Gujarat recorded 374 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The 28 deaths reported on Sunday also marked the highest single-day fatalities. Delhi recorded 427 new cases, the biggest spike for a second consecutive day. Haryana reported 66 new cases, taking its tally to 442, including five deaths. Tripura reported 12 new cases—all Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from Ambassa—taking its tally to 16.

Punjab and Tamil Nadu recorded their biggest spikes for the fourth consecutive day, with 331 and 261 new cases respectively. Punjab now has 1,102 cases, including 21 deaths and excluding the one case of Patiala reported on Saturday that has been assigned to Haryana. Chhattisgarh reported 14 new cases—all migrant workers who recently returned to the state. The state now has 57 cases.

Ladakh reported 18 new cases from Chuchot Yokma—the biggest hike—taking its tally to 41. West Bengal confirmed 927 cases with 50 deaths. Kerala and Jharkhand did not report any new cases on Sunday. Himachal Pradesh now has only one active case. The state has reported 40 cases. Andaman & Nicobar also has one remaining active case while the other 32 patients have recovered.

Chandigarh reported its first death due to COVID-19 on Sunday. The victim was an 82-year-old woman, who lived in Sector 18, and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Panchkula, Haryana. She died Sunday morning. The union territory has reported a total of 97 COVID-19 cases.

