The coronavirus necessitated lockdown, which started pan-India on March 25, entered its second extension today. The extension, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs last week, will remain in place till May 17. However, to help the fragile economy, the government allowed various services to function and divided the nation into green, red, and orange zones. Here's a cheat-sheet detailing what's allowed, what's not.

Restrictions Traveling isn't allowed; malls and restaurants are closed too

Among the services that will not be allowed are traveling by air, travel, or bus. Inter-state travel is also prohibited. Metros have been shut too. Traveling is only allowed in special cases, like the ferrying of migrant workers to their home states. Like earlier, educational institutions and all religious places will remain shut. Malls, hotels, restaurants, gyms, and theaters haven't been opened either.

Stepping out You can't step out between 7 pm and 7 am

Across all zones, people will not be allowed to step out between 7 pm and 7 am. Those aged above 65 and less than 10 have been strictly asked to remain indoors, and so have pregnant women, since they are more susceptible to the viral disease. While medical clinics and OPDs will function in all zones, they will remain shut in containment areas.

Taxis Ola, Uber can run in green, orange zones, with restrictions

In green and orange zones, taxis and cab aggregators like Ola and Uber can drive with 3 people. This means that barring the driver, two other people can be allowed there. This service hasn't been extended to the red zone. While two-wheelers can ply with just one pillion rider in green and orange zones, in red zones only the biker can move.

Liquor With 'do gaz doori' guideline, liquor stores allowed to open

While liquor and paan shops have been allowed in all zones (except containment areas), vendors have been asked to maintain social distancing at stores. The government allowed liquor stores to function after states said they are running short on money and highlighted sale of alcohol generates revenue. Salons, spas, and barbershops have been allowed to open only in green and orange zones.

Shops Standalone shops allowed; in-situ construction can start