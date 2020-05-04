In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old doctor has been accused of sexually assaulting a 44-year-old male coronavirus patient in Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital on May 1, after which the accused was sacked by the posh medical facility. The doctor has been booked but over fears that he may have contracted coronavirus, he wasn't immediately arrested. He was sent for quarantine at his home in Thane.

What happened The doctor joined Wockhardt recently, allegedly assaulted patient next day

According to a report in Indian Express, the accused doctor holds an MD degree and recently finished his education from a college in Navi Mumbai. He is a new recruit and joined the hospital on April 30, the same day when the victim was hospitalized. The alleged incident took place at 1:30 am inside the ICU ward of the hospital.

Assault Victim tried resisting the sexual advances

The complaint states that the accused entered the ICU ward on the tenth floor of the building and made sexual advances towards the victim, who tried to resist them. "The patient raised an alarm when the doctor assaulted him and staffers who were stationed outside went inside the room," an officer said. Subsequently, hospital authorities were informed and the police received a complaint too.

Quote Case registered but accused hasn't been arrested

"We have registered a case but we have not arrested the doctor. He came in close contact with the patient, so we suspect even he might have got infected," said Agripada station's Senior Inspector Savlaram Agwane. The victim and accused haven't recorded their statements yet.

Hiring He was hired as older doctors remained at home

A senior doctor at the hospital said the authorities had to immediately hire younger doctors as those above 60 years, having co-morbidities, were asked to remain at home. He was not known to many and was interviewed on April 28 and 29. He was booked under IPC Sections 377 (unnatural offenses), 269 and 270. The hospital's HR head lodged a complaint against the accused.

Quote The accused doctor has been sacked: Hospital

"The doctor was on his first day of duty, having joined the previous day. Following the receipt of information of misconduct and as per protocol, the administration immediately informed the police. The services of the doctor were terminated," the hospital said in a statement.

