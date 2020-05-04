In scenes that should scare one and all, norms of social distancing went for a toss on Monday morning when liquor shops across the nation opened for the first time after more than 40 days. The vends were allowed to function in green, orange, and red zones (not the containment areas) from today. But every guideline the government issued was flouted. Here's what happened.

Context Why were liquor shops opened in the first place?

Shut since March 25, when the first lockdown was announced, liquor shops were exempted from restrictions in the latest circular of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The government finally caved in after repeated pleas from state governments to open liquor shops, which are a major source of revenue. In the directive, it was said shops can't allow more than five people at one time.

Details Over one kilometer long queues were spotted in some areas

As soon as shuttered gates of liquor stores opened, people flouted all rules of social distancing, perhaps destroying whatever progress the country made in the fight against coronavirus. The rule of maintaining "do gaz doori" was flouted and serpentine queues were spotted from various areas In some places, the queues went for as long as 2 kilometers.

Aftermath As people junked rules, police started shutting stores

Outside a liquor store in Kashmere Gate, New Delhi, police took to lathi-charge as people flouted social distancing guidelines. Over 100 shops, outside the containment zones in Delhi, opened this morning but some of them in Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar, and Krishna Nagar areas, were shut as managing the crowd became impossible. SHO, Karol Bagh, Maninder Singh confirmed one store was closed.

Twitter Post Store was shut after people didn't listen: Singh

People were not maintaining social distancing at this liquor store, therefore, we have closed it: Maninder Singh, SHO, Karol Bagh #Delhi https://t.co/qqa1VlM8l3 pic.twitter.com/seCTAUkAgV — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Details MP will re-open stores tomorrow, Karnataka opened them today

Similar scenes were reported from Karnataka, where liquor stores were allowed to function between 9 am and 7 pm. In Uttar Pradesh, stores will remain open from 10 am to 7 pm. Madhya Pradesh has decided to open the stores tomorrow, except in cities like Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, that have been battered. In Andhra, former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu slammed his successor Jagan Reddy over ill-planning.

Twitter Post Naidu isn't happy with Reddy's handling of the situation

Shocked to see today’s scenes at #LiquorShops in Andhra Pradesh. Common sense says that people will throng in large numbers, but there is no contingency plan from @ysjagan nor is there a care for social distance. This comes amidst the steep rise in #Covid19 cases in AP pic.twitter.com/gaPigym896 — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) May 4, 2020

Decision Similarly, Maharashtra government's decision got sharp criticism from AIMIM MP

In Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government allowed liquor stores to open even in the red zones. Slamming this decision, AIMIM Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel said now was not the time to open these stores and "create problems for women". "Will make many women come out on streets," he said in a tweet, hinting that a protest in on cards.

Opinion The government needs to implement its decisions better

Much like its couple of other decisions relating to the lockdown — the exodus of migrant workers, not being able to trace infected Tablighi Jamaat members earlier, and the lack of poor communication — the government seems to have taken another ill-thought-through call by opening liquor vends. India's economy can't clearly sustain another extended lockdown and an exit strategy is needed at earliest.

Twitter Post Meanwhile, this happened in Mirzapur